Chromia (CHR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.36 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $84.08 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003422 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00442867 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,486.13 or 0.31280537 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.01016805 BTC.
About Chromia
Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.
Chromia Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
