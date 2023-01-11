Chiliz 24-Hour Volume Hits $87.14 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $787.61 million and $87.14 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chiliz

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,649,111,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

