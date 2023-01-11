Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 42,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 49,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.28). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

