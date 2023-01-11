Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 1,362 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 5.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.36. 24,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,418. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average is $194.88.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

