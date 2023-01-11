Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $1.48 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.08. 9,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,630. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.17.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.