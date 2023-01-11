Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 73 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $13.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $577.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.