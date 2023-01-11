Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 40,083 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after buying an additional 491,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.71. 48,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

