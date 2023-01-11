Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,396. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.66.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.