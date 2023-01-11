Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $236,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.39. 5,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,436. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $311.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.71.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

