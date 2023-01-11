Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) were up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 950 ($11.57) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

