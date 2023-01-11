CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

CBFV stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.58. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.