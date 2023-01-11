Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) were up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 5,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Cartier Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

About Cartier Silver

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

