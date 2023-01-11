Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $683.98

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.98 ($8.33) and traded as low as GBX 658.40 ($8.02). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 680.80 ($8.29), with a volume of 873,652 shares traded.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 669.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 683.51.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.