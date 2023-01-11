Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.33

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$132.33 and traded as low as C$124.30. Cargojet shares last traded at C$124.83, with a volume of 49,796 shares changing hands.

CJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$127.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$132.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 7.7600006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

