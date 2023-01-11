Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Tops $316.56 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.72 billion and $316.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.21 or 0.07650388 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00032669 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00070858 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00064193 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009035 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00023935 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000901 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,639,817 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
