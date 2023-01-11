Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 7,255 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,016 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,630,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 944.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 794,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

AGNC Investment Profile



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

