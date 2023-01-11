Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $134,000 in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,095,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STEW opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.