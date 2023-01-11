Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $20.07

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $19.50. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $568.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The business had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

