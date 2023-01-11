Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.3% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. 146,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,804,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

