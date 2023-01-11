Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Trading Down 10.3%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 241,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 739% from the average session volume of 28,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bowleven Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.14.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

