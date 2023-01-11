Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $373,371,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,227.47. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,992.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,898.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

