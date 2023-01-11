Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target Raised to SEK 370 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 350 to SEK 370 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

BDNNY stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.47. 2,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

