Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $210.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $210.00 price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,151,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.22. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

