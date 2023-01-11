Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) PT Raised to GBX 640

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 600 ($7.31) to GBX 640 ($7.80) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.01) to GBX 585 ($7.13) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $6.95 during trading on Wednesday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.