BNB Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $276.12 or 0.01584140 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $44.17 billion and $453.19 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,962,932 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,963,081.26613796 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 274.86270383 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1165 active market(s) with $606,921,789.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

