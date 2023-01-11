BNB Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $276.12 or 0.01584140 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $44.17 billion and $453.19 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,962,932 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,963,081.26613796 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 274.86270383 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1165 active market(s) with $606,921,789.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
