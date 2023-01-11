Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $2.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE BLND traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 64,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,196. The firm has a market cap of $387.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,518.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $1,077,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,518.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,863,469 shares of company stock worth $2,211,546. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.