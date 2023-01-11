BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE MYN opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.