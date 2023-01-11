BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MYN opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

