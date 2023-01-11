BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
