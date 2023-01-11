BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

