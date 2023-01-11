BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.7 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.01.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $147,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

