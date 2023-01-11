BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MUA opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

