BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE MUA opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.89.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
