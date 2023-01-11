BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

