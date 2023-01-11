Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Up 8.9%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.04. 131,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 83,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 448.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth $659,000.
