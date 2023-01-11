Bitgert One Day Volume Tops $701,204.23 (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $134.07 million and approximately $701,204.23 worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitgert has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Bitgert token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00445876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.01069743 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,521.74 or 0.31493078 BTC.

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars.

