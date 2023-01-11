BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $118.61 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $118.61 million and $25.17 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17,553.92 or 1.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00041613 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00018885 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00240299 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 17,421.62487432 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $21,596,788.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

