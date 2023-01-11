Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 22.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) shares shot up 22.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.89. 6,943,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 2,073,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Bit Digital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

About Bit Digital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,709,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 142,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 670,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

