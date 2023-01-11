Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 22.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) shares shot up 22.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.89. 6,943,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 2,073,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Bit Digital Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.18.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
