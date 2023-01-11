BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.26. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.