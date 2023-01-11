Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Shares of BIO traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $432.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,476. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.50. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $685.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

