BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Shares Up 0.6%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.43 and last traded at C$6.38. Approximately 188,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 203,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.40.

