Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of BBGI opened at $0.96 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
