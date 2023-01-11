Barclays Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($40.86) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.30 ($36.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 3.9 %

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.20 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €32.16 ($34.58). The stock had a trading volume of 87,328 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($24.90) and a fifty-two week high of €39.48 ($42.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

