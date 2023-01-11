Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.62

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.62 and traded as high as $29.12. Bancolombia shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 154,569 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CIB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.6545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

