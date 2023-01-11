Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.83

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as high as $16.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 71,292 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

