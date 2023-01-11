Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.67

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.67 and traded as high as $20.31. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 83,534 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.85 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 31.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

