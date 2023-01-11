Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,210 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Chewy by 1.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Chewy by 21.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -819.64 and a beta of 0.71. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $54.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

