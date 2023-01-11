Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 2.33% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGLV. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,519,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.36. 9,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,583. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.22.

