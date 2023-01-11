Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,976. The stock has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

