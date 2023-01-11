Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.