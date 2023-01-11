Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,556 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,426,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,708,000 after buying an additional 136,675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.22. 9,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,278. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $163.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

