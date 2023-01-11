Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,055 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 13,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,394. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

