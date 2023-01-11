Balancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $264.21 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $5.68 or 0.00032360 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $264.21 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003422 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00442867 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,486.13 or 0.31280537 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.01016805 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,628,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,533,381 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.
